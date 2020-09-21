The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group

From a payments processor to the world's largest unicorn, let's chart the rise of China's Ant Group, backed by billionaire Jack Ma.

HONG KONG: Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world’s largest stock..

Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in China. Francis Maguire reports.

As China's Ant Group prepares for its stock market debut, we look at how it established its empire.

Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.

NEW DELHI: China warned and senior Ant Group Co executives that the fintech giant will face new curbs on its expansion, highlighting growing regulatory risk for..

The biggest stock market listing to date is halted after the process is suspended in Shanghai.

Jack Ma's fortune jumped by $27.4 billion following share pricing for Ant Group's IPO in November....

SHANGHAI - Fintech giant Ant Group is facing growing Chinese pressure over potential risks in its...

Ant said that its listing had been suspended by Shanghai following a recent interview regulators held...