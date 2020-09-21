Global  
 

The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group

Duration: 02:15s
From a payments processor to the world's largest unicorn, let's chart the rise of China's Ant Group, backed by billionaire Jack Ma.

Megan Revell reports.


Jack Ma's Ant Group $34bn market debut suspended

 The biggest stock market listing to date is halted after the process is suspended in Shanghai.
Jack Ma gets a warning from China on Ant's rapid expansion

 NEW DELHI: China warned and senior Ant Group Co executives that the fintech giant will face new curbs on its expansion, highlighting growing regulatory risk for..
Jack Ma's Ant Group Putting Together Largest IPO In History [Video]

Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.

Duration: 00:24

Ant Group: How it became a financial giant

 As China's Ant Group prepares for its stock market debut, we look at how it established its empire.
Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand [Video]

Ant Group IPO sees record $3 trillion in demand

Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in China. Francis Maguire reports.

Duration: 01:14

Ant Group to raise up to $34.4bn in world’s biggest IPO

 HONG KONG: Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world’s largest stock..
China halts Jack Ma’s $37 billion Ant Group IPO in Shangai, Hong Kong

Ant said that its listing had been suspended by Shanghai following a recent interview regulators held...
Hindu

China's Ant Group facing regulatory pressure ahead of record IPO

SHANGHAI - Fintech giant Ant Group is facing growing Chinese pressure over potential risks in its...
Bangkok Post

Jack Ma is set become the world's 11th-richest person on Ant Group's IPO, leapfrogging heirs to L'Oreal and Walmart with his $71.1 billion fortune

Jack Ma's fortune jumped by $27.4 billion following share pricing for Ant Group's IPO in November....
Business Insider


How a little Ant became a financial giant [Video]

As China's Ant Group prepares for its stock market debut, we look at how it established its empire.

Duration: 02:01
Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO [Video]

Ant Group aims to raise $34.4 billion in biggest IPO

Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of..

Duration: 01:05
Chinese Fintech Giant Ant Group Gears Up for Dual IPOs [Video]

Chinese Fintech Giant Ant Group Gears Up for Dual IPOs

Chinese fintech company Ant Group is gearing up to make its public debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and it's reportedly on pace to raise a potentially record-breaking $38 billion. Cheddar's Kristen..

Duration: 07:38