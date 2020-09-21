The rise of Jack Ma's Ant Group

Business Insider reports that Jack Ma's Ant Group is looking to raise its funding target to $35 billion through its initial-public-offering. Ant is Alibaba's fintech arm and China's dominant mobile-payments service. Ant raised its valuation to $250 billion from $225 billion. Previously, the company expected to raise $30 billion. When Ant goes public, its listing will likely be the largest IPO in the world.
Retail investors placed bids for a record $3 trillion of shares in Ant Group's initial public offering, set to be the world's biggest, as mom-and-pop savers bet on demand for its financial services in China. Francis Maguire reports.
Chinese financial technology giant Ant Group has set terms for a dual listing aimed at raising up to $34.4 billion from the world's largest stock market debut, with investors scrambling for a piece of..