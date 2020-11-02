11032020 Polls

Global  
 

Erica Bevins talks with voters about why they wanted to vote on election day in person

It's election day and polls have been open since six this morning across the bluegrass.

For the latest on how things have gone so far, we check in with abc 36's erica bivens... who's in lexington at the beaumont branch library.

:00-:12 erica bivens, @ericabivens: early voting ended yesterday but even after three weeks of it, countless voters decided to wait until today -- election day to cast their ballot.

We caught up with a few of them to find out why.

Take a listen.

:12-:18 joey wilson, voter: i didn't want anything to drop in the news or anything and have me alraedy cast my vote so i wanted to wait until election to do that.

:18-:24 amy wright, voter: i believe strongly on voting in person on the day of the election.

I want to make sure my vote is counted.

:24-:35 erica bivens, @ericabivens: if you are planning to vote, remember those polls are open until 6 o'clock this evening.

If you're in line you will be allowed to vote.

For now, in lexington, erica bivens, abc 36 news.

