Saints Report: Saints win by field goal for 3rd straight week

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

- the new orleans saints are no - strangers to winning streaks, - around this time of year... but- their current run of four - straight wins... seems to follo- a very particular format.

- - - - - - the common denominator... is th- last three games coming - down to the right leg, of wil - lutz... who kicked yesterday's- game-winning field goal, in - overtime... to give the black - and gold a 26-23 victory, over- the chicago bears... pushing- their - winning streak to four games, - overall.- perhaps a little too close for- comfort... but sunday's game- actually came down to an extra- period... by virtue of lutz - missing his first field goal...- of the entire season... - snapping a streak of 29 straigh- made field goals... - before starting a new streak...- of one.

- - "first off, it's just belief an- it's belief that we - put ourselves in a position to- win the game and earn it.

It- takes everyone.

It- takes obviously defense coming- up with a big stop, offense - putting us in - - - - field goal range and then - special teams kicking it throug- and winning the game."- "the whole overtime i was hopin- for - redemption.

So i felt like the- whole game that we shouldn't- have been in that position- because i should've made the- first one.

The biggest thing fo- me is my operation to - - - - have the confidence for me to g- out there and make that kick.

- like i said, the only - thing i could think of was- redemption and it was splitting- the uprights on that last - kick.

And your best kick is you- last one, so just felt good to- see it go through."

- - - - it didn't take the n-f-l very - long to announce a suspension..- for - bears wide receiver javon - wims... following his ejection,- last- night.- he's been suspended two games..- for ripping out the - mouth guard, of saints corner - c-j gardner-johnson... and- then slugging him in the head,- twice... sparking a huge fight.- earlier in the game... gardner-- johnson ripped off wims'- mouthpiece... prompting his - retaliation, in the third - quarter.- wims is expected to appeal the- suspension... - - - - - -