Americans wait in line to vote on historic election day

Across America, voters are casting their ballots in the country's presidential election (November 3).



Tweets about this Lindsay Duncan Why the***do Americans have to wait HOURS I line to vote? I’ve literally never even had to wait, just walked rig… https://t.co/T7JmvuWDYk 17 minutes ago laura thielen RT @kurteichenwald: Listen to President Obama: if your vote didn’t matter, Republicans wouldn’t be trying so hard to take it from GOP is… 21 minutes ago James Murray @DashaBurns Haha your voting system is absolutely ridiculous. Making people wait in line in the cold is ludicrous.… https://t.co/hgPu5BOw8C 27 minutes ago Dave Neary @sogrady It is crazy that Americans have to wait in line for hours to vote! Do y'all know that it is not like this in Europe? 43 minutes ago noexitlovenow RT @bluser12: I wonder if avg Americans realize how insane it is to the rest of the world to see stories of people waiting in line for seve… 1 hour ago Jillian it genuinely shocks me that some americans have to wait hours in line to vote??? i’ve never had to wait longer than… https://t.co/WpmcYG1FHN 2 hours ago Anthony Ricci VOTE NOW!! WAIT IN LINE!! The next generation of honest patriotic Americans like @BrandonPotterRI will help heal ou… https://t.co/Ux9xjCTLyJ 2 hours ago Alyssa Lauren @brewtoyoutoo @pbpost Sure. Those people who have to get off line and those who have to wait so secret service can… https://t.co/b9J8wXEyET 2 hours ago