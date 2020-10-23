Americans wait in line to vote on historic election day
Across America, voters are casting their ballots in the country's presidential election (November 3).
Lindsay Duncan Why the***do Americans have to wait HOURS I line to vote? I’ve literally never even had to wait, just walked rig… https://t.co/T7JmvuWDYk 17 minutes ago
laura thielen RT @kurteichenwald: Listen to President Obama: if your vote didn’t matter, Republicans wouldn’t be trying so hard to take it from
GOP is… 21 minutes ago
James Murray @DashaBurns Haha your voting system is absolutely ridiculous. Making people wait in line in the cold is ludicrous.… https://t.co/hgPu5BOw8C 27 minutes ago
Dave Neary @sogrady It is crazy that Americans have to wait in line for hours to vote! Do y'all know that it is not like this in Europe? 43 minutes ago
noexitlovenow RT @bluser12: I wonder if avg Americans realize how insane it is to the rest of the world to see stories of people waiting in line for seve… 1 hour ago
Jillian it genuinely shocks me that some americans have to wait hours in line to vote??? i’ve never had to wait longer than… https://t.co/WpmcYG1FHN 2 hours ago
Anthony Ricci VOTE NOW!! WAIT IN LINE!! The next generation of honest patriotic Americans like @BrandonPotterRI will help heal ou… https://t.co/Ux9xjCTLyJ 2 hours ago
Alyssa Lauren @brewtoyoutoo @pbpost Sure. Those people who have to get off line and those who have to wait so secret service can… https://t.co/b9J8wXEyET 2 hours ago
High Flying, Ultra-Wealthy Americans Are Chartering Planes To Vote At HomeFor some wealthy Americans, a stamp just won't cut it as a ballot-delivery device: they're determined to cast their votes in person. According to Business Insider, some wealthy voters are chartering..
Long lines as voters wait to cast their ballots in early voting in Maryland, USAAmericans lined up outside polling stations in Maryland to cast their ballots in early voting there.Monday 26 October is the first day of in-person early voting in the state.
What's An Absentee Ballot?On Election Day, America will select a new President.
A significant portion of Americans will vote by absentee ballot.
What is an absentee ballot?
The absentee ballot looks like the regular..