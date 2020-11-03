Donald Trump mispronounces Lil Pump at final rally

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he would take a cue from President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump welcomed rap superstar Lil Pump on stage during the final rally of his election campaign, introducing him as ‘Little Pimp’ before correcting himself.
The 20-year-old hip-hop artist has been a strong and vocal Trump supporter, promoting MAGA 2020 via his social media accounts.
Many celebrities have not kept their presidential choice a secret, with Lady Gaga taking to the stage at Joe Biden's last rally in Pittsburgh, urging voters to back the Democratic candidate.
Stretching into the early hours Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push for re-election in the city of Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he held his final campaign rally four years ago. Gloria Tso reports.