Shannon Sharpe breaks down why it's likely that the NBA season will return before Christmas | UNDISPUTED

While we’re less than a month removed from the Los Angeles Lakers winning the title in the Orlando bubble, the league is already making plans to start its new season before Christmas.

Commissioner Adam Silver reportedly told top team executives that the league could miss out on hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue if it waits until January to start up again.

This comes after LeBron James joked that he would be quote 'cherry-picking' for the first month of the season if the NBA looks to start in December.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the NBA's difficult decision.