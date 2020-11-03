Massive 13-Foot Shark Spotted Alarmingly Close to Florida Beach Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published 3 weeks ago Massive 13-Foot Shark Spotted Alarmingly Close to Florida Beach A massive hammerhead shark was spotted near a popular Florida beach one Tuesday, sparking fear and awe among visitors.Christina Reinholt, who lives in Navarre, shared footage of the encounter on her Facebook page.showing the 13-foot hammerhead swimming through a pool of blood.just after it reportedly attacked and killed a tarpon, a large species of fish known to inhabit the Atlantic Ocean.“Lifeguards evacuated the water and some beach goers [sic] got the experience of a freaking lifetime,” Reinholt wrote.According to the International Shark Attack File, .humans have been subject to just 17 documented attacks by hammerhead sharks in recent history, with no human fatalities attributed to the species.National Geographic reports that about 50 to 70 confirmed shark attacks occur around the world each year, with about 5 to 15 proving fatal 0

