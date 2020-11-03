Some Wayne County voters face minor issues with ballot machines on Election Day

Western Pa. Voters Line Up To Cast Their BallotVoters from all over Western Pennsylvania are lining up today to cast their ballot on Election Day; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Scanner Problem Leaves Voters Waiting In Westmoreland CountySome voters were left waiting about an hour in Westmoreland County when a scanner went down at the Whitney polling location.
Ballot machines in Brooklyn polling station stop working as voting begins on Election DayBallot machines in a polling station in Boro Park, Brooklyn have stopped working as voting begins on Election Day.