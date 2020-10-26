Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What do Americans in Europe think about Biden, Trump and the US presidential election?

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:54s - Published
What do Americans in Europe think about Biden, Trump and the US presidential election?

What do Americans in Europe think about Biden, Trump and the US presidential election?

Americans living in Europe told us they were stressed and anxious about the election.

The outcome, they said, could determine how they feel about moving back some day.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway [Video]

Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway

High-end stores boarded up in New York as US Presidential Elections 2020 began on November 03. Republican candidate and President Donald Trump will fight a close battle with Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in the presidential election.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published
US election: What will a Biden or Trump win mean for the European Union? [Video]

US election: What will a Biden or Trump win mean for the European Union?

Euronews spoke to three key experts on what a win for either Trump or Biden would mean for the bloc. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:10Published

First lady Melania Trump votes in Florida

 First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in Florida on Election Day, though President Trump voted a week earlier. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump mispronounces Lil Pump at final rally [Video]

Donald Trump mispronounces Lil Pump at final rally

As celebrity endorsements continued in the lead-up to US election day,President Donald Trump welcomed rapper Lil Pump on stage with him, but got hisname wrong. The incident happened at his final election rally in Grand Rapids,Michigan. Mr Trump briefly mispronounced the rapper's name, calling him LittlePimp.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden in Scranton Says: ‘You Got to Run Through the Tape, Man.’

 Nearing the finish line in Scranton, Pa., Biden says, ‘You got to run through the tape, man.’
NYTimes.com

US presidential election 2020: Today's four likely scenarios

 Biden edges it If Joe Biden wins by a small margin then the result will probably not be known on election night. This election is different due to the scale of..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever

Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems...
euronews - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Election Day: One Thing’s for Sure, an Interventionist Will Win

Election Day: One Thing’s for Sure, an Interventionist Will Win The 2020 presidential election is here. Americans are turning out in record numbers to vote, with...
WorldNews - Published

It's up to the voters now: Fear and turmoil in a presidential election to set the country's course

After the votes are counted, Job One for Trump or Biden may be convincing Americans on the other side...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

itsallaboutthe6

David @SubseaShaun @politico You mean because we don’t give a***what you guys think anymore? You people in Europe have… https://t.co/7QPgS7N3AF 9 minutes ago

Aneris23

Aneris @jeitoapp @ngcrawford @sullydish It’s but a legacy identity name that does not mean ( at all ) what Americans think… https://t.co/G58DRhEdWh 14 minutes ago

_MrAbraham

Ă 𝖇 ř å 𝖍 ä 𝖒 @vgithua39 What Americans have is not democracy. I think Democracy exists in select countries in Europe. Americans,… https://t.co/uLEJ1qvCuf 29 minutes ago

varadmehta

Varad Mehta RT @gullimont: @varadmehta I'm a Europe that loves following this stuff and I know that's insanely dumb. Imagine they turned that around an… 2 hours ago

gullimont

Padraig @varadmehta I'm a Europe that loves following this stuff and I know that's insanely dumb. Imagine they turned that… https://t.co/bueR8UzdD2 2 hours ago

aamaitah13

AMER MAITAH_HKJ🌐 🇯🇴 @MoltiESP If you think this is a answer or... I Don't know what's wrong with you Western people it's obvious it's a… https://t.co/9S8riGfSrb 9 hours ago

RvdH9

RvdH @realDonaldTrump The reactions under this tweet are so stupid. Exactly what you think about leftist americans. Plea… https://t.co/WZyMiLH845 10 hours ago

TheQuillPress

Chris Vasper @freedom4troy @PatriciaHeaton You clearly dont know what socialism is? And Im a conservative not your GOP conservat… https://t.co/Zg4IpazZEE 18 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cheddar's Presidential Trivia on Election Day [Video]

Cheddar's Presidential Trivia on Election Day

We're putting your knowledge to the test as the country makes its way through Election Day. Cheddar's Nora Ali and Jill Wagner are here with Presidential Trivia!

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:33Published
US voters in long lines to vote on historic election day [Video]

US voters in long lines to vote on historic election day

Across America, voters are casting their ballots in the country's presidential election (November 3).Many polling stations have long lines outside, including one filmed in Springfield, Missouri.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published
What Trump Or Biden Mean For Automakers [Video]

What Trump Or Biden Mean For Automakers

What Trump Or Biden Mean For Automakers

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:30Published