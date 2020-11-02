|
Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Pennsylvania 2020 election results
One of the most hard-fought states of 2020 was waged by Trump and Biden over Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.
CBS News
Arizona 2020 election results
Arizona's 11 electoral votes are a toss-up — the latest CBS News polling shows Biden with a slight lead.
CBS News
Texas 2020 election results
The winner of Texas receives a whopping 38 electoral votes. It's viewed by CBS News polling as leaning Republican.
CBS News
