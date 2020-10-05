Global  
 

Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal

Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal

As part of 24th Malabar naval exercise, ships carrying out anti-submarine warfare operations, crossed deck landings and seamanship manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal on November 03.

Navies of India, United States, Japan and Australia are participating in it.


