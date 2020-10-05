Global  
 

US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida

US election 2020: First Lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida

First Lady of United States Melania Trump voted in Palm Beach County on November 03.

Melania was seen without a facemask.

She has supported her husband during his campaign to be re-elected for the US Presidential Elections 2020.


First lady Melania Trump votes in Florida

 First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in Florida on Election Day, though President Trump voted a week earlier. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

Melania Trump Votes in Person, Maskless.

 Her husband early voted days ago, but Mrs. Trump voted on Election Day at a community center about two miles north of Mar-a-Lago.
NYTimes.com

First lady Melania Trump casts her in-person vote in Florida on Election Day

 First lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot in Palm Beach County, Florida, arriving at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to vote.
USATODAY.com

‘What is wrong with these people’: Melania condemned Trump staffers for not wearing masks

 Melania Trump took Covid-19 precautions around the White House more seriously than her husband, Donald Trump, according to a new Bloomberg report that purports..
WorldNews

President Trump and Joe Biden seek victory in the Sunshine State

 Florida is one of the battleground states expected to decide the 2020 presidential election. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joined CBSN from..
CBS News
Sun Protection of Florida | Morning Blend [Video]

Sun Protection of Florida | Morning Blend

Sun Protection of Florida was founded over 10 years ago in Sarasota, Florida and is now the premier leader in sun protection products on the west coast of Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 04:51Published

Trump, First Lady campaign together in Florida

 First lady Melania Trump made her first joint campaign appearance of the year with her husband, President Donald Trump, at a rally in Florida, a state all but..
USATODAY.com

'First Ladies' recap: Eleanor Roosevelt, the FLOTUS rebel

 (CNN)"I'm afraid I did some things which were not usual for the lady in the White House," Eleanor Roosevelt says near the beginning of this episode, which..
WorldNews
Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks' [Video]

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'

When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current FLOTUS, First lady Melania Trump, is giving stumping a miss this season. In a historic break from precedent, Mrs. Trump has yet to set foot on the campaign trail this year even as her husband, President Donald Trump, fights for votes.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated [Video]

COVID-19: Indian American Trump supporters outside Walter Reed Hospital call for prayers as President is being treated

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the hospital but also showed support virtually from cities across the United States. The community members chanted mantras and echoed the sound of the conch shell or Shankha for the speedy recovery of President Trump and the First Lady. Sentinels of Dharma, a Hindu American organization hosted the event. During the prayer meeting, Indian Americans also endorsed President Trump in his re-election bid and reached out to other community members all over the country to campaign in his favour. President Trump could be released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as soon as Monday, his medical team said in an update on Sunday to members of the White House press pool, as the president continues his treatment on dexamethasone and Remdesivir to fight coronavirus. President Trump was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday after he announced that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:59Published

First lady Melania Trump casts her in-person vote in Florida on Election Day

First lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot in Palm Beach County, Florida, arriving at the Morton...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Melania Trump: 'Media created picture of my husband I don't recognise'

First Lady Melania Trump makes her first solo appearance to support her husband's election campaign.
BBC News - Published

Melania Trump criticises Biden and Democrats in first solo campaign stop

First Lady Melania Trump lined up squarely with her husband on Tuesday on her first solo trip of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway [Video]

Watch: High-end stores board up in New York, US Presidential Elections underway

High-end stores boarded up in New York as US Presidential Elections 2020 began on November 03. Republican candidate and President Donald Trump will fight a close battle with Democratic Party candidate..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day [Video]

First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day

First Lady Melania Trump voted Tuesday morning in Palm Beach.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:29Published
First lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida on Election Day [Video]

First lady Melania Trump casts vote in Florida on Election Day

First lady Melania Trump cast her vote in Palm Beach, Florida, on Election Day. Florida is a battleground state.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:38Published