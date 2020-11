Not just a KUWTK star! Five shows more TV shows and films starring Kendall Jenner Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 02:30s - Published 8 minutes ago Not just a KUWTK star! Five shows more TV shows and films starring Kendall Jenner We’ve watched Kendall Jenner grow up alongside her sisters on the infamous reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.But did you know she has appeared in some other TV shows and films too?.Keep watching to find out where else you can watch the American media personality, socialite and model perform in front of the camera. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend