Women Refuse to Wear Face Masks at Polling Place

Occurred on October 31, 2020 / Glen Ellyn, Illinois, USAInfo from Licensor: "Two women refused to wear masks at a polling center.

This caused a line to form and frustrated people confronted the ladies, who used the excuse of 'medical reasons' for not wearing masks.

Once they were told to move to the back of the line, they compared it to Jim Crow Laws.

They continued to be obnoxious until a polling official let everyone in and kept the two ladies out.

They eventually left without voting, which raised suspicion of their true intentions."