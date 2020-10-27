Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women Refuse to Wear Face Masks at Polling Place

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Women Refuse to Wear Face Masks at Polling Place

Women Refuse to Wear Face Masks at Polling Place

Occurred on October 31, 2020 / Glen Ellyn, Illinois, USAInfo from Licensor: "Two women refused to wear masks at a polling center.

This caused a line to form and frustrated people confronted the ladies, who used the excuse of 'medical reasons' for not wearing masks.

Once they were told to move to the back of the line, they compared it to Jim Crow Laws.

They continued to be obnoxious until a polling official let everyone in and kept the two ladies out.

They eventually left without voting, which raised suspicion of their true intentions."


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ledhead10

Molon Labe 111% Women Refuse to Wear Face Masks at Polling Place || ViralHog https://t.co/WJ6SjF1wGj via @YouTube Do not consent https://t.co/Lg446k4Ycy 5 hours ago

bodhibrian

brianct French women in uproar as they're forced to wear masks during LABOR leaving them vomiting and unable to breathe - a… https://t.co/QL3wfAzU3p 22 hours ago

bekka8888

Becca Mills RT @timpers7: "French women forced to wear masks during LABOUR leaving them vomiting and unable to breathe - as doctors threaten to leave t… 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Support for Mission Viejo shop after mask dispute [Video]

Support for Mission Viejo shop after mask dispute

Support for Mission Viejo shop after mask dispute

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:17Published
Appeals Court Blocks Ruling Requiring Texans To Wear Face Masks At Polling Locations [Video]

Appeals Court Blocks Ruling Requiring Texans To Wear Face Masks At Polling Locations

It's been less than 48 hours since a San Antonio court issued a ruling requiring all voters, poll workers, and poll watchers to wear masks at polling stations, but a federal appeals court has blocked..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published
Maryland Voter Arrested After Refusing To Wear Mask At Polling Location In Harford County, Police Say [Video]

Maryland Voter Arrested After Refusing To Wear Mask At Polling Location In Harford County, Police Say

A Maryland man was arrested Monday for trespassing after he refused to wear a mask at a polling place in Harford County, the sheriff's office says. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published