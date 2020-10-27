Tuesday 11/3 Insider Buying Report: TMQ, BANC

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Trilogy Metals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, CEO Tony Giardini bought 200,000 shares of TMQ, at a cost of $1.45 each, for a total investment of $290,000.

So far Giardini is in the green, up about 7.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.56.

Trilogy Metals is trading trading flat on the day Tuesday.

And on Thursday, PRESIDENT AND CEO Jared M.

Wolff bought $115,000 worth of Banc Of California, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $11.50 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Wolff made one other purchase in the past year, buying $250,508 shares for a cost of $15.18 a piece.

Banc Of California is trading up about 0.4% on the day Tuesday.

So far Wolff is in the green, up about 12.2% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $12.90.