Latest Mississippi COVID-19 Numbers - 11/3/20

The state sees an increase in the latest coronavirus numbers released by the MS Department of Health.

The numbers are back up today for covid-19 cases in mississippi with the health department reporting 644 new cases.

Of most concern are the 36 deaths.

In our area, lowndes county has the most new cases with 15.

Monroe county is reporting 13 cases.

Lee has an additional 31 cases.

562 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of covid-19.

167 patients are in icu.

76 are on a ventilator.

Health officials presume 105,839 people have recovered from coronavirus.