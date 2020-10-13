Global  
 

Who is Pokimane? Learn more about one of Twitch's biggest streamers

Pokimane is one of the most recognizable figures in streaming.she has over 6 million followers on Twitch.the 24-year-old began streaming for fun in 2004 after being inspired by the YouTubers she grew up watching.Today, she’s one of the top 10 most popular streamers on the platform .Though Pokimane began her career as a League of Legends streamer, she’s now primarily known as a variety streamer.Before going full-time into streaming, Pokimane was a student at McMaster University studying chemical engineering.She’s fluent in English, French and Arabic.She’s been nominated for numerous awards and has a Fortnite dance.She’s played Among Us with AOC and she’s going to be in a movie with Ryan Reynolds.She also runs an ASMR channel and a fashion brand.Pokimane implemented a customized donation program where no donor can give her more than $5.this is the possibly the first time Streamlabs (a popular program and service used by streamers) offered a setting for a max limit


