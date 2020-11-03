CNN: Van Gogh Suffered "Delirium"

Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most renowned painters of all time.

Yet, he led a very troubled life.

He was destitute for most of his career and hardly sold any paintings during his lifetime.

The Dutch artist killed himself in 1890 at age 37.

According to CNN there has been an exhaustive study of his artwork, journals, and letters.

The study was conducted by researchers from The University Medical Center Groningen.

In the Netherlands.

They concluded that Van Gogh likely suffered from "delirium" caused by alcohol withdrawal.

He is thought to have suffered from an undiagnosed combination of bipolar and borderline personality disorder