Job Uncertainty During the Covid-19 Pandemic

Our employability.

And because whether it's an electoral cycle or cobit nineteen or for instance the oil crash in eighty eight we need to be working on ourselves to ensure our marketability parked outside playability.

And doubt there are few things that we can do for that because whenever we are working on ourselves to ensure our employability it builds confidence so we're not as anxious.

In these uncertain times right.

And the things that you're really good at right but i would encourage you to kind of shift your view that instead of keeping it within the echo chamber of your specific industry or organization that you're working in look at how those skills and talents can apply in other areas.

And i think a great example of that is as far as an industry was the auto industry early on in this.

Where they kind of lit their production to start working on ventilators who did what automakers would have been making in light years.

But they have the capacity to do that so taking a time to reflect on what you're good at how you can kind of flip the script and whether it would apply where there's a neat.

Transferable skills communication networking discipline all of those types of skills