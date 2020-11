David Arquette On Filming 'Scream 5'

While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about his new film "Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story", David Arquette details the new COVID-19 protocols in place while filming the highly-anticipated "Scream 5".

Plus, Ashley Greene, Brandon Thomas Lee and Greg Finley discuss bringing the story of troubled street basketball legend Jackie Ryan to life on-screen.