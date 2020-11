How To Vote In North Texas If You Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:49s - Published 5 minutes ago How To Vote In North Texas If You Recently Tested Positive For COVID-19 If you or someone you know recently tested positive for coronavirus, you still have the right to vote in-person, it makes no difference if you are sick or in quarantine. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend