Franklin County, Ohio Ditched Electronic Pollbooks

Franklin County is the largest county in Ohio.

Gizmodo and the Columbus Dispatch reports that it has moved back to paper ballots.

The move comes after unprecedented levels of early voting created data files too large to sync with the hard drives of electronic pollbooks.

The pollbooks have been used for years.

The surge in absentee and early voting this year meant that voting officials weren’t able to download last-minute updates before election day.