IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:52s
IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 10 wickets in Match 56th of IPL-2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 03.

SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game.

"We were not expecting a result like that and it was probably our worst performance of the season and we want to leave this performance right here.

But we also wanted to try out few things, knowing that we're qualified and in top 2." "We wanted to try out few things, try different combination, different batting order.

It clearly didn't work out or us but it's a good learning for us also.

Sometimes, you need to know your bench strength also because we still have some more games to play," he added.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are our wicket taking bowlers certainly we missed them today but it was also important for us to manage their work load as they have been playing consistently," MI skipper further stated.


Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India

Rohit Sharma Indian cricketer

Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

Mumbai Indians Mumbai based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Sharjah Cricket Stadium Test cricket stadium in the United Arab Emirates

Trent Boult New Zealand cricketer

Jasprit Bumrah Indian cricketer

