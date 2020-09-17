IPL: 'Worst performance of season', admits Rohit Sharma post defeat against SRH

SRH is now at third position in the points table and set for playoffs.
Skipper Rohit Sharma spoke post defeat against SRH in the game.
"We were not expecting a result like that and it was probably our worst performance of the season and we want to leave this performance right here.
But we also wanted to try out few things, knowing that we're qualified and in top 2." "We wanted to try out few things, try different combination, different batting order.
It clearly didn't work out or us but it's a good learning for us also.
Sometimes, you need to know your bench strength also because we still have some more games to play," he added.
"Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult are our wicket taking bowlers certainly we missed them today but it was also important for us to manage their work load as they have been playing consistently," MI skipper further stated.
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are table topper and have already qualified for the playoffs but it is a must win match for the Orange army to seal their playoff spot.
Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on future plans said that the team will need to keep things simple. "I am really happy the way things are going so far and I am really glad the way Anrich Nortje performed today. Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the best teams and it really depends on the day and we will be planning everything," said Iyer. "They are experienced in such stages but the team with good attitude and composure on that given day is going to make it through and I feel that we need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations," he added.
After losing three games in a row, Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) ace batsman AB de Villiers said that he felt terrible. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday (October 31). "It's a terrible feeling. That's the nature of this tournament, if you lose 3 in a row, you can win 3 in a row too. Delhi game is big, we know. We'll have to come out with our best cricket on the day and if we do, things will look really well for us," said AB de Villiers in a press conference after the match.
Mumbai Indians (MI) displayed a clinical performance to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) by nine wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in the 51st match of IPL 2020 on October 31. While addressing a press conference, MI player Jayant Yadav praised his teammate Trent Boult who took three crucial wickets in the power play in today's match. Yadav said, "Trent Boult is a quality bowler he is a world class bowler especially with a new ball. He is the highest wicket taking bowler in the power play this season. It shows the quality of the Boult. MI is on the top of the table of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday admitted that the side will surely miss the services of pacer Lasith Malinga and said 'it is hard to fill his boots'. Lasith Malinga has requested unavailability for the season for personal reasons and to be with family back home in Sri Lanka, as per an MI release. Australian pacer James Pattinson joined the side as Malinga's replacement. Despite the absence of Malinga, MI has Kiwi pacers Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan, Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah."It is hard to fill the boots of Malinga, whatever he has done for Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians, it's remarkable. He has been a match-winner for us, whenever we found ourselves in a hard situation, he bailed us out. Unfortunately, he is not part of the team this year, but we have Coulter-Nile, Boult this year and these players will play a crucial role. What Malinga did is uncomparable," Rohit said while addressing a pre-season virtual press conference with head coach Mahela Jayawardene. "It is important the guys who take his place come without any baggage. Here in Mumbai, we make clear for our players as to what is their role. That is what the culture is at MI," he added. The 13th edition of the league will start from September 19, with CSK locking horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.
Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said, "Bumrah is a world class cricketer He has been number 1 in couple of formats for a long period of time. He has gone leaps and bounds for us." Pollard further assured that the team will look into areas of improvement and come back as a stronger unit. "For us, it is the matter of pin point in the areas where we can improve as a team. And once we do that we come out stronger as a unit. We have been playing some very good cricket, let's not take away that fact, having said that we were not able to cross the line today. We accept it. We will look back and analyse the game and we will come up with a better plan. I know people are accustomed to us winning cricket games so we will try to go ahead, plan properly and execute it properly," said Pollard.
Mumbai Indians Bowling Coach Shane Bond on October 06 spoke on Jasprit Bumrah performances and said that he has done some really brilliant stuff. "I think he has done some really brilliant stuff. He really wanted to back his yorker today, go back to his strengths and use his bouncer as he normally does. That's the strength of Jasprit," said Bond. Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs.
