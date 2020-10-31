Global  
 

Kamala Harris "When We Vote"

Kamala Harris 'When We Vote'
A Message from VP Nominee on what happens when we vote.

US polls 2020: Biden-Harris urge US citizens to cast their ballots

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris on Tuesday took to Twitter...
IndiaTimes - Published

Kamala Harris At FIU Drive-In Rally: ‘Everything Is At Stake, We Got Three Days To Get This Done’

Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris addressed supporters during a drive-in early vote...
cbs4.com - Published

Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania, Harris to Michigan on Election Day

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will travel to Pennsylvania Tuesday while his running mate...
FOXNews.com - Published


GrabienMedia

Grabien VIDEO - Kamala Harris: ‘When We Vote, We Win’ @KamalaHarris https://t.co/fa9N446cmJ 9 seconds ago

DemJennn

🇺🇸 Jen 🇺🇸 #DemCastWI "When we vote, things get better. When we vote, we address the need for all people to be treated with dignity and r… https://t.co/vGcOhvXO7J 43 seconds ago

realb300

nate higger stronger the winner @Janei_michelle @julissaa_69 So your going to vote for a democratic puppet? Who was clearly shown saying HARD R whe… https://t.co/vfplKxehYN 11 minutes ago

imAnkeshanand

#Stay_Home #Stay_Safe 🇮🇳 RT @ANI: The day isn't over. Ask me after poll is closed, maybe I'll have a better idea but right now I'm here to remind people to vote as… 22 minutes ago

hnhblair

birkin bae. @humblebeastx both candidates are bad choices. but nothing can compare to what trump has done bro. this***been… https://t.co/K7zA01YFwT 1 hour ago

ANI

ANI The day isn't over. Ask me after poll is closed, maybe I'll have a better idea but right now I'm here to remind peo… https://t.co/JT17qEgOUY 1 hour ago

_xdmb

Di 💎 This girl said Biden and Trump aren’t good candidates and we should vote for Kamala Harris instead 🙃 Harris is runn… https://t.co/bCclHRuGp2 2 hours ago


Lady Gaga Hit the Campaign Trail in Sky-High Platform Boots [Video]

Lady Gaga Hit the Campaign Trail in Sky-High Platform Boots

The higher the boots, the higher the polls?

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms [Video]

Lady Gaga joins Joe Biden on the campaign trail as U.S. election looms

Lady Gaga gave presidential hopeful Joe Biden an election eve boost on Monday when she urged supporters to vote for him at a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kamala Harris: 'The power of our voice is through our vote' [Video]

Kamala Harris: 'The power of our voice is through our vote'

Kamala Harris speaks to supporters at a drive-in campaign rally at Palm Beach State College, taking shots at President Donald Trump and pushing for early voting.

