'Winning is easy. Losing is never easy': Trump stops by RNC office in Virginia Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago 'Winning is easy. Losing is never easy': Trump stops by RNC office in Virginia Donald Trump said he is not thinking about an acceptance or a concession speech when he stopped at the Republican National Committee Headquarters. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Trump rallies supporters at campaign stops in Dayton and Toledo



President Donald Trump told supporters on Monday night in Toledo, Ohio, that the upcoming election is the most important of our lifetimes. He also went on to highlight what he calls his achievements in.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:44 Published on September 22, 2020