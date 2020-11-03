Global  
 

How Trump Can Pull Off Another Win

CNN columnist Chris Cillizza says that President Donald Trump is the underdog going into today's election.

Cillizza says it is plausible that Trump gets to 270 electoral votes and a wins second term.

First, Cillizza gave Trump the 125 Electoral votes solidly in his camp.

The President would then have to win four states: Texas, Georgia, Ohio, Arizona.

If he wins those he's up to 208 electoral votes.

Then there is Florida, which gets him to 237.

The President then needs to win Iowa and North Carolina.

That gets him to 258.

He would need 12 more to clinch.

It all comes down to Pennsylvania.

A win in Pennsylvania gives the President 278 electoral votes and makes him the clear winner.


