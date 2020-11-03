Clean Sweep: Judge Orders USPS To Rush Absentee Ballots

With just hours remaining on Election Day, a federal judge has ordered the US Postal Service to round up and rush all undelivered absentee ballots.

Business Insider reports US District Judge Emmet Sullivan's order targeted specific areas.

Some are in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Georgia, where the GOP has tried to invalidate many early and mail-in ballots.