Parker McCollum On Success Of New EP 'Hollywood Gold'
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 04:12s - Published
Parker McCollum is quickly making a name for himself on the country music scene, recently earning the highest-selling debut EP of 2020 with his latest project 'Hollywood Gold'.
While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the singer shares his inspiration behind his latest collection of songs and reacts to people comparing him to the one and only John Mayer.