US Presidential election: 583 Electoral College votes are up for grabs

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:08s - Published
US Presidential election: 583 Electoral College votes are up for grabs
United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

What is the Electoral College and How Does it Work?

 It’s the Electoral College, not the national popular vote, that determines who wins the presidency.
NYTimes.com

The Electoral College robs American voters of their voice at best

 The Electoral College is an old constitutional provision that is outdated, robs Americans of the vote and causes a potential nightmare for elections.
USATODAY.com

US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow path

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. Biden's is..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Biden has many paths to White House, Trump has few

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the White House. Biden's is appreciably wider.Winning the US Electoral College is..
New Zealand Herald

What to watch: The pathways to 270 electoral college votes

CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto takes "CBS This Morning" through each...
CBS News - Published

Factbox: These states could decide the US presidential election

These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win...
DNA - Published

US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden?

US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden? Joe Biden is leading ​Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election. But that...
WorldNews - Published


Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night [Video]

Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night

According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night. This is based on certain scenarios..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
All Eyes On Pennsylvania With Election Set To Begin [Video]

All Eyes On Pennsylvania With Election Set To Begin

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden spent a ton of time in the Keystone State on Monday, knowing it could hold the key to an Electoral College victory. CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:44Published
Here's what your vote will mean in the electoral college Tuesday [Video]

Here's what your vote will mean in the electoral college Tuesday

Here's what your vote will mean in the electoral college Tuesday

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:53Published