Biden, Trump Surrogates Speak To Eyewitness News On Election Day

Carrie Sample @AaronErickson @kylewadegrove @themaxburns I agree we don’t need them to be surrogates. We need them to speak to ho… https://t.co/LpFJ93F5p9 1 day ago

Ronald Spitzer Not since Truman has a President done as much for the larger Jewish community as Trump Contrast that with Biden, w… https://t.co/oH1hIpJXAM 4 days ago

Carin “Biden/Harris 2020” Apter @marcorubio Why didn’t you speak out about the debunked Hunter Biden story when The NY Post first reported on it?… https://t.co/kuawjOqifm 6 days ago

Teresa Wiltz RT @sabrod123: Hi from Orlando, where @BarackObama is set to speak shortly at a drive-in rally full of Biden supporters. Reminder: Obama… 1 week ago

Sabrina Rodríguez Hi from Orlando, where @BarackObama is set to speak shortly at a drive-in rally full of Biden supporters. Reminde… https://t.co/U2Mnn3y3H1 1 week ago