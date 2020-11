Long lines all day reported at Boston polling locations Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Long lines all day reported at Boston polling locations Across the city Tuesday, long, steady lines were reported at polling places. Mayor Marty Walsh said late Tuesday afternoon that the pace of voting was on track to be among the highest turnout in history. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HERE IN MASSACHUSETTS.SERA: EVEN WITH THE HIGH NUMBEROF EARLY VOTING THAT IS ALREADYTAKEN PLACE, IT HAS BEEN BUSY ATPOLLS, LIKE THIS ONE HERE INWEST ROXBURY.THERE WERE LONG LINES IN THEMORNING AND A STEADY FLOW EVERSINCE.THE POLLS LOOK DIFFERENT BECAUSEOF THE PANDEMIC.THERE IS PLEXIGLAS AND REGULARCLEANING OF VOTING AREAS.WHILE MOST VOTERS HAVE ALREADYSUBMITTED BALLOTS, SOME WAITEDUNTIL TODAY.SOME TOLD ME THEY ARE NOTCONFIDENT IN THE MAIL AT WANT TOBE PART OF THE EXCITEMENT OFELECTION DAY.