Will Puerto Rico Become The US's Plus-One?

Puerto Ricans have a critical choice to make on Election Day.

Business Insider reports islanders will vote to decide if the US territory should move to become a state or be granted independence.

If voters decide on statehood, the US territory would work to join the union and fully become incorporated into the United States.

Full statehood would bestow constitutional rights on Puerto Ricans that they currently do not have: the ability to vote in presidential and congressional elections.


Congress should exempt Puerto Rico from shipping law, ABA House says

A nearly century-old shipping regulation is hampering Puerto Rico's economic and physical recovery
ABA Journal - Published

A weary Puerto Rico prepares for referendum, new leaders

Voters across Puerto Rico are choosing new leaders Tuesday they hope can help heal a U.S. territory
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Vox


Puerto Rico debt restructuring hits snag in public clash

A plan to pull Puerto Rico out of a type of bankruptcy by 2021 hit a snag
SeattlePI.com - Published


