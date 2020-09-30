Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harrison County Democratic Executive Committee hosting watch party

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Harrison County Democratic Executive Committee hosting watch party
The Harrison County Democratic Executive Committee is hosting a watch party.

The harrison county democratic- executive - committee is hosting a watch- party.- they're inviting all members of- the community, regardless of- political affiliation to watch- the results come in.- it'll be held at their office a- 969 howard avenue in biloxi.- the party kicks off at 7pm and- they'll be playing the results- with- a projector.- - - - they're asking you bring food,- drinks and, lawn chairs.- their parking lot also has ampl- space so you can sit back - and watch in your own car.- - "we don't have a visible- demcratic - population so it's a great way- for local democrats in the area- or people who are - interteredt or may kinda align- with democrats come out and hav- that- - - - community atmosphere with fello- dems."- once again this event starts at- 7pm.

They'll also be following- cdc - guidelines for social - gatherings.

- -




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat [Video]

Republican Lindsey Graham Retains Senate Seat

CNN projects that South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham has held on to his Senate seat. Graham will return to the Senate for a fourth term after defeating Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published
Republican, Democratic Parties of Lee County preparing for watch parties with COVID-19 in mind [Video]

Republican, Democratic Parties of Lee County preparing for watch parties with COVID-19 in mind

Lee County Democrats are hosting a private watch party at the Luminary Hotel this year amid the pandemic. The Republican Party of Lee County is hosting a public watch party; urging at-risk voters to..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:00Published
Lisa Handback, AL Democratic Party Executive Committee [Video]

Lisa Handback, AL Democratic Party Executive Committee

Lisa Handback, AL Democratic Party Executive Committee

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished