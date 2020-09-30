Harrison County Democratic Executive Committee hosting watch party

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 weeks ago

The harrison county democratic- executive - committee is hosting a watch- party.- they're inviting all members of- the community, regardless of- political affiliation to watch- the results come in.- it'll be held at their office a- 969 howard avenue in biloxi.- the party kicks off at 7pm and- they'll be playing the results- with- a projector.- - - - they're asking you bring food,- drinks and, lawn chairs.- their parking lot also has ampl- space so you can sit back - and watch in your own car.- - "we don't have a visible- demcratic - population so it's a great way- for local democrats in the area- or people who are - interteredt or may kinda align- with democrats come out and hav- that- - - - community atmosphere with fello- dems."- once again this event starts at- 7pm.

They'll also be following- cdc - guidelines for social - gatherings.

