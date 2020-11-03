Michigan GOP confident of victory



Tweets about this toutepetiteval @lifesafeast @steveschale I’ve just watched a very reassuring post from @BlakeRossVO on TikTok. Biden’s path to vic… https://t.co/YWC5mL05G0 14 hours ago This SeniorVotEDEarlyINPERSON😷2 GetRID of trump! RT @CNNPolitics: Two days ahead of the election, Biden campaign adviser Anita Dunn says, "We feel confident about where we are, and we feel… 1 day ago GW This is where I’m at. I think trump is in serious, serious trouble in N.C. A victory there would give it to him, bu… https://t.co/pYBop0R7bf 1 day ago Mona van der Smitte RT @CNNSotu: Two days ahead of the election, Biden campaign adviser, Anita Dunn, says: "We feel confident about where we are, and we feel v… 1 day ago