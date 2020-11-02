Global  
 

Will Puerto Rico Become The US's Plus-One?

Puerto Ricans have a critical choice to make on Election Day.

Business Insider reports islanders will vote to decide if the US territory should move to become a state or be granted independence.

If voters decide on statehood, the US territory would work to join the union and fully become incorporated into the United States.

Full statehood would bestow constitutional rights on Puerto Ricans that they currently do not have: the ability to vote in presidential and congressional elections.

However, there is nothing to compel or force the US Congress to act on Puerto Rico's political status as it is a territory, not a state.

According to SB1467, if Puerto Rican voters vote against statehood, then a commission will negotiate Puerto Rican independence or free association.


