Greg Jennings: Packers are still serious contenders despite lack of defense | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:31s - Published 4 minutes ago Greg Jennings: Packers are still serious contenders despite lack of defense | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Greg Jennings joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss whether Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are contenders or pretenders after losing to the Minnesota Vikings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this