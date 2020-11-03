FBI Investigates Robocalls Trying To Suppress, Intimidate Voters
The FBI is investigating a series of suspicious robocalls and texts urging voters to 'stay home and stay safe' during the election.
A senior cybersecurity official said Tuesday that such calls 'happen every election,' and are a tactic to intimidate and suppress voters.
According to Business Insider, approximately 10 million such robocalls have gone out to voters across the US in recent months.