FBI Investigates Robocalls Trying To Suppress, Intimidate Voters

The FBI is investigating a series of suspicious robocalls and texts urging voters to 'stay home and stay safe' during the election.

A senior cybersecurity official said Tuesday that such calls 'happen every election,' and are a tactic to intimidate and suppress voters.

According to Business Insider, approximately 10 million such robocalls have gone out to voters across the US in recent months.


