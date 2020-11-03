Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Can You Expect To Find Out Who Won The Presidency?

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:24s - Published
When Can You Expect To Find Out Who Won The Presidency?

When Can You Expect To Find Out Who Won The Presidency?

Professor Randy Pestana of the Gordon Institute for Public Policy at Florida International University breaks down the presidential race, other races.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Peru’s Congress to retry president for impeachment

Peru’s Congress to retry president for impeachment Peru’s Congress on Monday voted to try again to impeach President Martin Vizcarra for alleged...
WorldNews - Published

These 8 heinous attacks on transgender lives by the Trump administration would be put right by a Biden presidency. Quickly

The hallmarks of Donald Trump’s presidency have been attacks: on women, immigrants, Muslims, people...
PinkNews - Published

The US dollar will remain weak no matter who wins the presidency

The United States dollar has been weak for most of Donald Trump's presidency. Tax cuts, a bigger...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

PhilShaw

Phil Shaw 📸 RT @slulay2: CHICAGO: Go vote today!🗳 📍FIND your polling place: https://t.co/xQvAFZRkls 📋 REGISTER to vote on the spot: https://t.co/XmkZ… 9 minutes ago

drashishcpatel

Ashish Patel DDS As we get older, teeth can shift and overlap. Find out how misalignment can affect dental health and what to expect… https://t.co/zDYvOiXfBK 14 minutes ago

JackJamesKelly

Jack Kelly When we find out who won the election please do not riot or loot... this will cause chaos and we can not have that.… https://t.co/qctyFRPFfe 20 minutes ago

EmBeesWeb

EmBee RT @ABC7: When will we find out who wins the 2020 presidential election? Here's when we can expect results https://t.co/1vA7OGwq9p 35 minutes ago

kingsareblack

Black King FBA🇺🇸 @tariqnasheed @_ambii1 😂😂😂😂 When I read her reply I pictured her stuttering because she didn’t expect you to find that tweet 43 minutes ago

segun_xx

Segun_xx RT @TheRuqayyah: Sometimes I say it didn’t but when I look deeper I find out it actually did. Cos now, I expect the heartbreak cos “e go ha… 45 minutes ago

TheRuqayyah

Adedolapo ❤️ Sometimes I say it didn’t but when I look deeper I find out it actually did. Cos now, I expect the heartbreak cos “… https://t.co/5vHuJlwkbO 47 minutes ago

Short_Ass_Hoe

✨satan ✨ #pieklokobiet @metanoialoki When I see these tik toks and find out these people are either my age or older I want to die inside.… https://t.co/tGPwEZIMfq 49 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

What Trump Or Biden Mean For Automakers [Video]

What Trump Or Biden Mean For Automakers

What Trump Or Biden Mean For Automakers

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:30Published
What LVMPD is doing to keep the valley safe [Video]

What LVMPD is doing to keep the valley safe

Regardless of who wins the presidency, local businesses are boarding up businesses in fears of protest. LVMPD says it plans to step up enforcement around the valley.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:43Published
Trump, Biden Makes Final Pitches For Presidency [Video]

Trump, Biden Makes Final Pitches For Presidency

Both President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are on the trail Monday night to make their closing arguments to voters, reports Pat Kessler ().WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:30Published