Katy Perry Hits the Streets Dressed as 'I Voted' Sticker to Encourage Voter Turnout Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:48s - Published 7 minutes ago Katy Perry Hits the Streets Dressed as 'I Voted' Sticker to Encourage Voter Turnout Katy Perry has been vocal about the importance of voting in the weeks leading up to the U.S. presidential election 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this