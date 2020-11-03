Sen. Cardin visits city polling sites

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 00:38s - Published 2 days ago

HE SPENT HIS DAY AT POLLINGPLACES THROUGHOUT THE CITY TOSUPPORT THOSE COMING OUT TOVOTE.

STATE DEMOCRATS JOINEDTHE SENATOR... WITH SOMESAYING THE PUSH FOR REFORMFROM YOUNGER VOTERS... REMINDSTHEM OF THE CIVIL RIGHTSMOVEMENT OF THE 1960'S.

I seeyoung people doing what youngpeople did then.

And you haveto remember now John Lewis andDr. Marthin Luther KingJunior, they were youngpeople.

And they ere the onesthat brought about the changethat was necessary.

SENATORCARDIN WON HIS THIRD TERM ITHE U-S SENATE IN 20-18.

HEWON'T BE UP FOR RE-ELECTIONAGAIN UNTIL 20-24.TODAY'S NOT JUST ABOU