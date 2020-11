Gung buk movie (1984) - Law with Two Phases Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:35s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 04:35s - Published Gung buk movie (1984) - Law with Two Phases Gung buk movie (1984) aka Law with Two Phases - Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Writer/director Danny Lee's police drama focuses on B (Lee), a cop who is partnered with a fellow rookie, while in search of a bank robber suspected of murder. Director: Danny Lee Writer: Danny Lee Stars: Danny Lee, Eddie Chan, Hing-Yin Kam 0

