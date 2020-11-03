Hundreds of Huntsville voters get in line early to vote

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 1 minute ago

How long did it take you to vote?

Now.

Ashley ... you spoke with voters who say they didn't mind the long lines.

That's exactly right.

Despite hundreds of people showing up this morning.

Many voters here told me it's been only about a 20 to 30 minute wait.

A lot of people told me they brought a friend or some coffee and a chair to help them through it...but many telling me the wait was well worth it.

James hurley, voting on election day "i'm gonna vote this morning and it doesn't matter how long it takes."

That's the mindset james hurley had when he joined more than a hundred other voters in line at trinity united methodist church in southwest huntsville.

Lines wrapped around the building for most of the morning but neither that or the chilly weather discouraged people from casting their vote morgan quillim, voting on election day: "making sure my voice is heard, making sure my vote gets out there that's what is keeping me warm right now.

Morgan quillim is a first time voter....she brought someone along with her to brace the long lines....something she's glad she did morgan quillim, voting on election day: "it's not as lonely and i wanted to make sure i went with someone my first time."

And for voters like quillim and hurley - participating in this years historic november election was well worth the wait.

Morgan quillim, voting on election day: "i am so excited, i have been paying attention to a lot of the stuff that's been happening politically this year and i'm just real excited to get my vote out."

James hurley, voting on election day: "i'm just blessed and happy to be out here to vote i'va also seen most voters wearing masks and social distancing.

There are also several safety measures in place once you get inside your polling location.

