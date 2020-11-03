Global  
 

First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:54s
President Donald Trump can count on at least one vote in Palm Beach County on Election Day.


First lady Melania Trump casts her in-person vote in Florida on Election Day

First lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot in Palm Beach County, Florida, arriving at the Morton...
USATODAY.com


Melania Trump Votes in Palm Beach, Florida

First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in person on Tuesday. According to the South Florida Sun...
Newsmax


US election: Staggering cost of Melania's election day outfit

US election: Staggering cost of Melania's election day outfit Melania Trump has cast her vote in the US election wearing a designer outfit worth more than...
New Zealand Herald


bitteesam

Christina Boyd RT @NPR: Melania Trump was the only person at the polling center without a mask. https://t.co/Hs5bvmNIyw 3 seconds ago

RedRoseTeaRex

sj RT @CBSNews: First lady Melania Trump casts her ballot in Palm Beach, Florida. She was the only person not wearing a face mask. https://t.c… 10 seconds ago

fox7austin

FOX 7 Austin After she voted, the First Lady stopped for photos and reportedly told reporters that she was feeling "great." https://t.co/R5YA3eWBoz 15 seconds ago

Lorrain87147592

Punkinwitch Well look who turned up with no mask. First Lady Melania Trump Votes in Florida (and Was t… https://t.co/BEtULCYGuY 18 seconds ago

MariaE156056860

Maria Elena RT @TeamTrump: First Lady Melania Trump: President @realDonaldTrump sees potential in everyone he meets and will fight for you for FOUR MOR… 42 seconds ago

BY1959

Robert Ellingsworth First Lady Melania Trump Votes in Florida (and Was the Only Person Not Wearing a Mask) https://t.co/xExilVjvhv 1 minute ago

MariaE156056860

Maria Elena RT @TeamTrump: First Lady Melania Trump: While the media chooses to focus on the negative, we have chosen to focus on the American people a… 1 minute ago

AttackCancerNow

Attack Cancer Now! RT @AmericanTraged3: Do you care what #Trump did to #borderchildren? Or #AmericanSoldiers in #Yemen? Or that he has turned THIS country int… 2 minutes ago


Biden Leads Trump In Mock Elections At Schools Statewide, Survey Finds [Video]

Biden Leads Trump In Mock Elections At Schools Statewide, Survey Finds

One of the time-honored traditions of Election Day is the mock election, as students everyone register their own votes to get a primer on the political process. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37
When and where to vote on Election Day in Palm Beach County [Video]

When and where to vote on Election Day in Palm Beach County

Roughly 71% of voters in Palm Beach County have cast their ballots as of Tuesday afternoon, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link says.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:25
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says agency prepared for election night [Video]

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says agency prepared for election night

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw spoke about Election Day security with Contact 5, saying "things are going really well."

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:12