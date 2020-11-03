|
|
|
First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:54s - Published
First lady Melania Trump votes in Palm Beach County on Election Day
President Donald Trump can count on at least one vote in Palm Beach County on Election Day.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
First lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot in Palm Beach County, Florida, arriving at the Morton...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared
|
First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in person on Tuesday. According to the South Florida Sun...
Newsmax - Published
Also reported by •USATODAY.com
|
Melania Trump has cast her vote in the US election wearing a designer outfit worth more than...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|