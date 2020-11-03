Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order

Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah.

Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge.

Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur said she is on a lookout for new talent in Women's T20 Challenge to strengthen middle order of India's squad.

"I am looking for someone who can bat in the middle order because right now that is the area where we (Indian women's cricket team) are struggling," she said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harmanpreet Kaur Harmanpreet Kaur Indian cricketer

Women's T20: Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet excited to get back in action [Video]

Women's T20: Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet excited to get back in action

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur said that she is excited to get back into action after a long break amid COVID-19. "From long time we didn't played cricket but I am very excited that atleast we are getting matches to play. We are thankful to everyone for this," said Harmanpreet. "Everybody has worked a lot on their fitness during coronavirus pandemic and sitting at home is more painful but getting matches to play is very exciting," She added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Women's T20 Challenge Indian women's cricket

Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali [Video]

Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Velocity, Mithali Raj spoke about coming T20 Challenge amid coronavirus pandemic. "Quarantine period is tough and it is challenging because you are confined to your rooms and there is no interaction with your teammates. Bio-bubble does give us the space to interact with our team members. It is very new and anything which is new is very challenging," said Mithali Raj. "Women's team played the final of T20 World Cup and it has done a lot of good for women's cricket in India. Indian team right now is a serious contender in any format," Mithali added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:34Published

United Arab Emirates United Arab Emirates Country in Middle East


Sharjah Sharjah Metropolis in United Arab Emirates


Supernova Supernova Star exploding at the end of its stellar evolution


Velocity Velocity Vector that measures the rate of change in position over time of a moving point


Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Women’s T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India’s middle order #Dubai #UAE #Velocity #WomensT20Challenge… https://t.co/9m3dqdtvoQ 10 hours ago