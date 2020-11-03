Women's T20 skipper seeks talent to strengthen India's middle order

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah.

Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge.

Addressing the pre-match press conference, skipper of Supernovas, Harmanpreet Kaur said she is on a lookout for new talent in Women's T20 Challenge to strengthen middle order of India's squad.

"I am looking for someone who can bat in the middle order because right now that is the area where we (Indian women's cricket team) are struggling," she said.