V for Vendetta movie - Behind The Scenes - Unmasked - Warner Bros. Entertainment

V for Vendetta movie - Behind The Scenes - Unmasked The only verdict is vengeance.

The Cast And Crew of V For Vendetta discuss the complicated, but fiercely relevant themes of the film, including the antihero V.

Behind The Scenes About V for Vendetta: From the Wachowski brothers and Joel Silver, the masterminds behind The Matrix trilogy, comes another intriguing, action-packed fantasy-thriller.

Great Britain has become a fascist state.

Now, a shadowy freedom fighter known only as "V" (Hugo Weaving) begins a violent guerrilla campaign to destroy those who have embraced totalitarianism.

In his quest to liberate England from its oppressive ideological chains, "V" recruits a young woman (Natalie Portman) he's rescued from the secret police to join him on an epic adventure to execute a seemingly impossible task.