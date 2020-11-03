Global  
 

Dow Up 555 - Investors Eager To See Election Results

On Tuesday, US stocks surged as investors eagerly awaited the results of Tuesday's presidential election.

Business Insider reports that a decisive election winner would remove uncertainty from the market.

A Wall Street strategist said a definite winner of the 2020 election would also spur investors to buy stocks.

Stocks moved higher on broad participation from many sectors.

Industrial, information technology, consumer discretionary, and financial sectors pushed the market higher.


