COVID-19 requirements forces temporary closure of Parke County Circuit Court

The judge of the Parke County court announced he will close the court until next week.

Continue attending class "in-person".

"the parke county circuit court" will be *closed* as a precautionary "covid-19 measure".

"the temporary closure"..

Is expected to last from "november 5th" until "the 12th "the judge" is *not* in quarantine..

And is available "for warrants", "initial hearings", as well as "some criminal court sentencings".

"the parke county probation and clerk's




