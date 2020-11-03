COVID-19 requirements forces temporary closure of Parke County Circuit Court
The judge of the Parke County court announced he will close the court until next week.
"the parke county circuit court" will be *closed* as a precautionary "covid-19 measure".
"the temporary closure"..
Is expected to last from "november 5th" until "the 12th "the judge" is *not* in quarantine..
And is available "for warrants", "initial hearings", as well as "some criminal court sentencings".
"the parke county probation and clerk's