Absentee ballot count underway at Detroit's TCF Center

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:31s - Published
Some Wayne County voters face minor issues with ballot machines on Election Day [Video]

Absentee ballot counts underway at TCF Center in Detroit [Video]

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day [Video]

A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..

