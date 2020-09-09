Global  
 

Professor Chris Whitty: Lockdown will work if people adhere to rules

When asked if the new lockdown in England will work, Professor Chris Whittytold the Science and Technology Committee: “If people adhere in the way that Iexpect they will, it’ll reduce R below one, in my view, in the great majorityor all of the country.

“I wouldn’t want to imply that suddenly that means thatCovid is over as a problem.

“This is a long haul.” He added: “We need to seethis through winter - this doesn’t mean we need to stay in these measuresthrough winter - but we will need to be doing things that keep the ratesdown.” When asked if the restrictions would be lifted on December 2, ProfWhitty continued: “The decision as to whether to lift restrictions on December2 is rightly a decision for ministers and Parliament.

“I think that the aim ofthis is to get the rates down far enough that it’s a realistic possibility tomove into a different state of play at that point in time.”


Will Lockdown be re-imposed in India? Here's what experts say

 The COVID-19 curve of the country is down, but the curve of the states is slightly different. It's downwards at some places while somewhere it is showing trends..
DNA

Covid: What will the England lockdown achieve?

 Lockdown is the measure nobody wanted but now many European countries have decided they need.
BBC News

Covid-19 and Halloween: Lockdown means witches' coven 'can't meet'

 The coven says it cannot meet online during lockdown until uninitiated members get training.
BBC News

