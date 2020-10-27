Election officials already counting absentee ballots

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 4 minutes ago

Hamilton County election officials are already counting the absentee ballots and hope to release the results shortly after 8PM.

Polls opened in hamilton county at 8 this morning.

That's also when mail-in ballots started being counted.

The interim administrator for hamilton county elections says a board of 40 people is diligently counting those ballots.

"early voting results should be posted shortly after 8, as those are already saved on the memory card and ready to be uploaded , the absentees we hope that they are shortly after that and then the precent level results will come in as the officers get those precents closed down and get to our office."

